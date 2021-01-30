Unemployed granted bail over alleged stealing

The Enchi District Magistrate court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢3,000.00 with two sureties to Seth Antwi, a 19-year-old unemployed man, for stealing a "jack pot machine".

He pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and stealing and would make his next appearance in court on February 3, 2021.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare said, Cudjoe Romeo is the complainant and resides in the same neighborhood with Antwi at Abokyia in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

He said on Sunday December 27, 2020, at about 0430 hours, the complainant who owns a pub at Abokyia went to the premises and noticed that his "jack pot machine" valued GH¢3,000 cedis had been stolen.

He said the complainant upon his own intelligence suspected that the accused was behind the theft.

The prosecution said on December 30, 2020, at about 1600 hours, the complainant apprehended Antwi and during interrogation he admitted the offence and subsequently led the complainant to retrieve the "jack pot machine".

Inspector Agyare saidt the complainant later handed Antwi over to the Police.

—GNA