My appointment will stem negative stereotype of persons with disability - Oti Regional Minister nominee

The Oti Regional Minister-designate, Joshua Makabu is confident his appointment will help in ending the negative stereotype about Persons with Disabilities in the country.

Joshua Makabu, an advocate and person living with a disability is among the 16 persons nominated by President Akufo-Addo as a regional minister.

“It's still something that I'm finding it difficult to believe…because of past events and what one has to go through. But I think so far so good. It's something that I never expected would come in a very simple and straight forward manner.”

The Oti Regional Minister-designate told Citi News his appointment affirms that persons with disabilities are capable of serving the nation.

“We are not saying we should be pitied; we should be favoured by given opportunities, no! We want the space to be created for us to showcase what is within us.”

“Because there are a lot of people still living in this stereotype and prejudice. The moment they see you as a person with a disability the next thing they think about is alms. What to get for you to go and buy some water or food, and we are saying enough is enough.”

When approved by Parliament, Joshua Makabu will be the second person with a disability to be appointed as a minister.

The first was Dr. Henry Seidu Danaa, a visually impaired; who served as Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs under former President John Mahama

He will take over from his predecessor, Nana Kwasi Owusu-Yeboah, the first Minister for the Oti Region.

The Oti Region was carved out of the Volta region among six new regions created in December 2018 in fulfilment of a campaign promise by New Patriotic Party. Mr. Makubu says he intends to partner traditional leaders and other stakeholders to spearhead the needed development for the Oti Region.

Joshua Makabu also hopes to improve the living standards of the people through job creation, education and expansion of health infrastructure.

