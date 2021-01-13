ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.01.2021 Regional News

Ashanti Region: Police receive resource support from Bantama MP

Ashanti Region: Police receive resource support from Bantama MP
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

As part of his plans to strengthen and improve security within the Bantama constituency, Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, donated two 4×4 Nissan pickups to the Bohyen and Suntreso police district command on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The gesture, he reiterated, will help reduce the crime rate in the constituency and further ensure the peace and security of all constituents are guaranteed.

Hon. Asenso-Boakye also tasked the constituents to make the police their friend and assist them with any relevant information, as and when it is needed.

He said, “ensuring safety in the constituency is a collective responsibility of both residents and the police. I, therefore, urge all of us to give them the needed support in discharging their duties”.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Inspector General of police, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kwesi Mensah Duku, indicated that the gesture shown by the honorable member of parliament is the first of its kind in the region and encouraged other parliamentarians in Ashanti Region to emulate same, emphasizing that it is a step to further encourage the police to discharge its duties to the best of its abilities.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Chief of Bohyen, Nana Antwi Boasiako II who chaired the occasion, Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. David Agyemang Adjem, Suame Divisional commander, C/Supt. Alex Acquah, representative of the Metropolitan Chief Executive. Some party members of the new patriotic party and other religious leaders were also present.

---Daily Guide

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Schools in Eastern region undergo fumigation and disinfection
13.01.2021 | Regional News
U/WR: Presby Trinity Congregation, Kutunse partners Emmanuel Congregation in Jirapa
13.01.2021 | Regional News
Upper West Regional Youth Parliament congratulates Speaker Alban Bagbin
12.01.2021 | Regional News
8th Parliament should work with good conscience—Lawyer Ansah
12.01.2021 | Regional News
West Hills Mall kicks off 2021 with massive Sidewalk Sale
12.01.2021 | Regional News
Ga East MCE warns encroachers of Kwabenya-Atomic market land following fire incident
11.01.2021 | Regional News
Ahead of reopening: Over 6,000 basic schools undergo mass disinfection & fumigation 
11.01.2021 | Regional News
Youth groups root for Ayinga Abagre Yakubu as DCE for Binduri
11.01.2021 | Regional News
Environmental Health Officer assures students of COVID-free environment ahead of school reopening
10.01.2021 | Regional News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

NPP, NDC accused of failing to develop constitutionalism ami...
7 minutes ago

Gov’t considers international capital market funding program...
12 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line