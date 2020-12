Two more persons have succumbed to covid-19.

This brings the total death toll to 325.

The Ghana Health Service has stated in its latest update.

The active cases has also risen to 852.

It follows the confirmation of 102 new cases.

So far, a total of 52,198 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March 2020.

Out of that, a total of 51,019 have recovered.