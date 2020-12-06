The fruits of patience

Listen to article

One early morning, the national broadcaster, Radio Ghana (GBC), announced that the law enforcers are going after an engineer working on a project at Goka.

As the announcer put it, the said engineer is building a mountain-like zoo on top of a skyscraper, a very tall storey building higher than the eagles can reach, in a populated neighborhood at Goka in the Bono Region. And if "he" was not stopped immediately, Ghana was to witness another disaster as did the Akyim Batabi church which collapsed and trapped to death dozens of congregants.

Doreen, a popular Radio personality on Radio BAR's Children's Corner show had tuned in to listen to that panicky alarming announcement.

She heard it that the said engineer was named as Sir Lord. The very Sir Lord of Goka, whom this Doreen is planning to pay a visit to on the following week for her fifteenth birthday celebration.

She's heard much about Goka. Not only about the holy grounds left behind by the prophetess Maame Sarah of blessed memory that draws the pilgrims, nor the beautiful young princesses under the tutelage of the Sir Lord who men of high reputes, learning of their exploits travel from far and near to satisfy their curiosity, or going as far as to consort them for their suitors or mistresses. The likes of the beautiful poet, Afia Boatemaa, who before chiefs and the political elites wins hearts with her unique rousing poem recitation, winning her academic scholarship from a Member of Parliament, Siaka Stevens.

There is also the noble beauty Patience, a budding artist with few words but a broad brush, who with her pencil draws nature's objects as she was present when the creator wrought them.

And mentioning the last name and spare the rest for another day, Doreen has heard about the ever smiling dimpled Dorothy, a model with a human stature that all eyes beseech and render testimonies to the glory of the Maker of Mankind.

All the named princesses, not in order of superiority or inferiority, aside their charming physical qualities, are more judged by the super-power of their brains; and with their numerous followers, never missed it even one Saturday morning tuning in to listening to the award winning Children's Corner programme. Doreen had heard it that she's the darling of the Goka listeners, and she meeting them is a blessing of two sides. One for her impending party and the other for the new friends of her kind she's about to meet.

Will the happenings there now cross her travelling to Goka? What will become her long held dream to meet face to face with the much heard about Sir Lord, and the selfies (pictures) she's planned to pose with him, and the students of his court (school) - with the grooming princes and princesses?

Indeed, with all their machinery, moving from the capital Accra, to the remotest Goka in the Bono Region, the police, fire service, National disaster management, and the military, were fully armed to the teeth, fuming to not only raze down the said unauthorized construction that's having its pictures going viral on all social media platforms - (WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. ...), but if the engineer dare challenge the armed men, he'll be dragged in the street as would a dead goat conveyed to the refuse dump and be preyed on by the vultures.

On the screens, motion pictures on the said project and the accompanying commentary tells that it's not only the zoo that's erected on the skyscraper. But animals could be seen running here and there, with a place for hippopotamus and crocodiles too "swimming" in a pond.

"He" must be stopped to stem the next disaster to happen.

The impatient man is likely to be fooled always, not the patient.

The armed men got to the project, (as the media men on the ground reported it), climbed up to arrest the engineer who was busily working, before they'll bring to ground zero with their excavators what "he's" toiled for bringing to live "his" talent.

On reaching there, the armed men were fooled, learning that, it was a young female artist by name Patience, the beautiful patience with few words, under the tutelage of Sir Lord, who with cardboards and plastics, built a magnificent artwork to add beauty to the rebuilding of old Goka to the befitting status as the pilgrim's pride, and where the tourists dream to visit.

The animals seen in the zoo from the pictures were photos the artist captured from tourist sites at Duasidan Monkey Sanctuary and Bui Hippopotamus Park all in the Bono Region of Ghana.

With shame drawn on their faces, the law enforcers posed for pictures at the virtual zoo, hailing the young artist, and strategised thence to court her.

As those new images entered again into the social media, Patience the artist became popular and in high demand for same projects nationwide and and in other African countries, and even in Asia, Europe and America and as farther as Australia.

She waited patiently for this time, and she's rewarded accordingly. Patience's patience bearing the fruits of patience at last.

Those who were not patient, and were there angrily to bring down the project upon the pictures seen, were taught a lesson thus to exercise patience anytime they're reported to a case or heard news from the grapevine.

Doreen had a last laugh in the end. Her beloved Sir Lord and her princesses, Patience the artist in particular, were heroes. She'll have a first look of this new tourist site on the map of Ghana. In a jubilant mood, she shouted, and was heard by her father next door who had a rude awakening. Thinking she was in trouble, the father hurried to Doreen's room to learn that his daughter's much anticipation to enter Goka had influenced her nightmare. And she was called out to embark on her house chores in earnest so she would be driven to the Radio BAR studios to join her peers for the Children's Corner programme, held in-between 08:00 and 09:00 am on Saturdays.

The clock on her wall told her she had only thirty minutes to get to the studios. Heaven was good to her that morning. The next knock Doreen heard on her door was the one from Miss Florence Nightangale, the host of the Children's Corner programme. She'd come with her all the regular panelists on the show to present birthday gifts to their poster-girl - Amponsah Mensah Doreen.

Greeting her with smiles, the likes of Chatty, Anna, Jackeline, Grace, Claudia and all the kids sang the popular "Happy Birthday To You" song to Doreen.

Blushed with awes of surprise, she told her friends about the dream she just got awakened to its reality, and begged the Miss Nightangale to give her a knock if she was not still in the dreamland, before she'll sing the: "I'm 15 years old now........".

As if the drama will never end, coming unto the arena, the renowned Catholic Reverend, Father Ntow, a fan of the Children's Corner show, in a company of ace journalists of Radio BAR, Tony Good, and Aberewa Nana, blessed Doreen's day with the: "May God Bless You Now......."3×

And they followed with the showering of birthday gifts as do confetti on Doreen's head.

Happy Birthday to you, Amponsah Mensah Doreen, a student of St. Vitus Junior High School, Sunyani. With God, as you keep on learning, you're the future - the fruits of your patience will forever be sweet.

Written by: Charles Yeboah (Sir Lord)

The Founder Of One Ghana Movement (#1GhM)

[email protected]