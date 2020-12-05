ModernGhanalogo

05.12.2020 Elections

Prof. Jane Naana climax official campaign activities

LISTEN DEC 5, 2020

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), today successfully ended her official campaign activities with tours of the Central and Western Regions.

The last six days have seen her wrap up interactions with key constituents highlighting various elements of the NDC’S People’s Manifesto, that offered solutions to the many challenges they have faced in the last four years under the current NPP government.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang in the course of her campaign, toured all sixteen regions of the country.

She engaged with Traditional Authorities, People Living with Disabilities, Youth Groups, Women Groups, Professional Groups, Farmers, Fisherfolk, Religious Leaders, Traders, The Media, Civil Society Organizations, etc. She ended her official campaign activities with support from Hon. Alex Segbefia, former Minister of Health, Ms. Emelia Arthur, former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mustapha Abubakar former Deputy CEO of MASLOC, and Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC).

About Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the NDC is Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who was Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and the first female Vice-Chancellor of a University in Ghana. She has also served as a Minister of Education, among her numerous internationally acknowledged credentials.

