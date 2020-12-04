GEPA supports Industrial Arts and Craft in Sunyani with COVID-19 items

In an effort to consolidate the gains made in the fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the Ghana Exports Promotion Authority (GEPA) has presented assorted items to Industrial Arts and Craft groups in Sunyani to help control the spread of the virus at their workplaces.

The items were made up of veronica buckets, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, paper towels, dustbins, nose masks, and soaps among others.

The beneficiary artisans included tailors and dressmakers, smock and kente weavers, handicrafts, visual artistes, and photographers.

Mr. George Danquah Ameyaw, Director of GEPA in charge of Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions made the presentation to the artisans on behalf of the CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare at the premises of the Sunyani Centre for National Culture (CNC).

He advised the artisans not to lower the guard in the fight against the deadly virus as the disease is still prevalent, hence the support, for them to sustain the adherence to the safety protocols. “We have a greater responsibility on our part as individuals to complement the efforts of the government and health workers to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The virus is still with us and we must all endeavour to continue to fight against it.”

He used the opportunity to educate the artisans to improve upon their handicrafts in order to compete on the international market, adding that “if you want to export your products, then obviously you have to raise the bar in the area of finishing.”

Mr. Ameyaw urged them to form associations and cooperatives with common trade goals objectives. He said it is easier to attract support as an Association rather than doing business on an individual level. He encouraged them to register as Exporters with GEPA. He further pledged the commitment of GEPA to build the capacities of artisans to export their products.

The Regional Director of CNC in charge of Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions, Helen Sinabisi Akanbong, received the items on behalf of the Industrial Arts and Craft groups.

She expressed appreciation to GEPA for the gesture, assuring that the items would be put into good use.

She said plans were underway to develop the Sunyani Craft Village at the CNC to give it a facelift, indicating that the development of the Craft Village will go a long way to help revamp craftsmanship and create more job opportunities.