Rawlings Is One Of Ghana’s Greatest Leaders – Obed Asamoah

A former Attorney General and Foreign Affairs Minister, Obed Yao Asamoah has said the late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings will go down in history as one of the greatest Ghanaian leaders.

According to him, Rawlings brought a lot of new elements into Ghana’s leadership.

“I think he will certainly go down in history as one of the greatest leaders of Ghana. He brought new elements into the system of government.”

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Obed Asamoah stated that the news about the death of Rawlings was unexpected and has left him confused and shocked.

“I did not expect this news. I was at his mothers funeral two weeks ago and I saw him, and he seemed quite healthy…I heard about his death on Thursday and some people called to ascertain it to me and it was news to me. It was a complete shock to me and the news had me tongue-tied until now,” he added.

DObed Asamoah is the longest-serving Foreign Affairs Minister and Attorney General of Ghana.

He served under the Jerry Rawlings regime from 1981 to 1997.

Obed Asamoah had written a book to highlight his encounter with Rawlings, other leading members of the National Democratic Congress and some politicians.

The book is titled “The Political History of Ghana (1950-2013) – The experiences of a non-conformist”.

Rawlings died on Thursday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He passed on at the age of 73.

Ghanaians are currently observing seven days of mourning in respect of the late former President.

Tributes have also poured in from Ghanaians both far and near as well as Africa and world leaders.

The state has opened a book of condolence at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The NDC has also opened a book of condolence for its founder at its officers nationwide.

— citinewsroom