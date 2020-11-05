Covid-19 Resurrects, Ghana's Active Cases Rise Sharply Again To 877 From 620

ModernGhanalogo

05.11.2020

By Editor
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has ballooned from 620 to 877.

This was after some 132 new cases have been recorded.

The latest figures of the Ghana Health Service have confirmed.

The cumulative figure now stands at 48,643.

Out of that number, 47,446 have recovered.

The death toll is still at 320.

A few weeks earlier, the active cases fell to as low as about 300 but there have been sharp rises recently signalling what many have argued that Ghana is gradually experiencing a second wave of the virus as a result of people’s lack of adherence to the safety protocols.

