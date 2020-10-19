ModernGhanalogo

19.10.2020

Govt To Outline COVID-19 Success On Tuesday

Government is expected to outline the successes chalked in the management of the COVID-19 Pandemic at the next Nation Building Updates (NBU) scheduled in Accra on Tuesday 20th October 2020.

The Nation Building Updates is a weekly event designed by the Ministry of Information to provide stakeholders in Ghana’s democracy with detailed updates on key interventions executed by Government.

Tuesday’s program is on the theme “protecting lives and livelihoods in the midst of crises” and will assemble members of the government COVID-19 Response Team who will use the platform to outline the progress made in fighting the pandemic after Ghana recorded its first cases in March 2020.

Government will also use the opportunity to take feedback from Ghanaians and stakeholders on its five-part strategy in managing the pandemic and the next step in dealing with future cases.

Currently, Ghana’s covid 19 active cases have further declined to 398, with 46,664 recoveries and 310 deaths.

The much-anticipated event will display the Akufo-Addo administration’s record in the whole crisis management set up which has received massive global commendations.

The Nation Building Updates will be televised on all major stations across the country and social media handles of the Ministry of Information.

