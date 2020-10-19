ModernGhanalogo

Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong's ...
19.10.2020 Health

Covid-19 Remains A Mystery, Be Mindful And Wear Your Nose Masks – Akufo-Addo

2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has once again urged everyone in Ghana to remain very mindful about the novel Coronavirus.

According to the President, Ghana's active cases have dropped significantly, there was still the need for everyone to adhere to the Coronavirus safety protocols as outlined by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health.

He made the appeal on Sunday night, October 18, from the Peduasi Lodge as he delivered his 18th update on measures being taken against the Coronavirus in Ghana, saying that Coronavirus remains a mystery.

He stated emphatically that “in spite of our successes, I would like to reiterate that this virus remains something of a mystery, and we should always rather err on the side of caution, and continue to observe the protocols that have brought us to where we are.”

---Daily Guide

Health
