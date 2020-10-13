Covid-19: Two More Die, Deaths Rise To 308

Two more persons have succumbed to Covid-19.

This takes the death toll to 308 from the previous 306.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded also recorded 67 new cases pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,097.

According to the GHS, 72 out of the total number of new cases were among travelers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

The number of clinical recoveries from Covid-19 has risen to 46,452.

The active case count stands at 337.