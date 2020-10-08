ModernGhanalogo

08.10.2020

Socharart Ensemble to Shake Ashanti Region with “Dark Side” Choreography Performance

By Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah
Beginning mid-March 2020, COVID-19 pandemic forced isolation and nixing of public events and performances on us due to social distancing requirements. As the President has lifted ban on physical venues, Socharart Ensemble is proud to present its first choreography show of the year “Dark Side”.

The performance is choreographed by Julius Yaw Quansah and produced by special arrangements with Alliance Francaise-Kumasi and Ashanti Poetry Records Inc.

The performance which is a fusion of African contemporary and traditional dance forms is coming to shake Kumasi by whetting audiences gargantuan appetite for a memorable art event in post COVID-19 era.

“Dark Side”, tells a true story of an awful experience that happened among colleagues at the same work environment. In some way, it looked like a game play – “You do me, I do you”. The story is enacted through body movements, gestures and expressions in general. It involves live singing, captivating poetry recitals and energetic live drumming of traditional instruments.

Discovering the inner forces of dance-making has never been a stress-free undertaking for choreographers. Not too many artists have explored this area as deeply as the artistic director – a professional traditional and modern dance artist and gifted art teacher.

With assemblage of a fantastic variety of styles from extremely talented choreographers and dancers, “Dark Side” is a must watch performance.

Watch the performance at the Alliance Francaise, Kumasi on the 13th of November. Rate is FREE; but donations are encouraged.

However, conveniently confirm your attendance by texting your name and phone number to hotlines 0247441122, or WhatsApp 0203690549. Present the confirmation text that will be sent to you at the gate for entry.

All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed.
Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah
Artistic Director, writer and critic.
Centre for National Culture, Kumasi

Press Release
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
