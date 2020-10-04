Korle Bu Doctors’ COVID Allowances Delays Have Been Rectified – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it has rectified the issues preventing some frontline doctors of the Korle bu Teaching hospital from their receiving their extra allowance package.

These frontline doctors have been lamenting that they have not received the package promised to them by the government despite the risks involved in their work.

Speaking to Citi News, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye says his outfit will soon make the necessary payment after the reason for the hold up was addressed.

“So it is the Korle Bu teaching hospital that is supposed to submit their names for payment and because they were not submitted initially from that hospital to the Ghana Health Service, they would not find their name on our payroll,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye explained.

“So we have made that correction. Korle Bu resubmitted their names so all that has been sorted,” he assured.

Parliament approved tax waivers in August to the tune of GHS174 million for health care personnel who are at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The approval is in line with President Akufo-Addo's promise to give health workers additional allowances of 50 percent as tax-free on their basic salary per month.

The waiver covers personal emoluments and additional allowances for July, August and September 2020.

Of the amount, GHS168.98 million will cater for personal emoluments and GHS5.7 million additional allowances.

The tax incentive is designed as a token compensation to encourage healthcare workers, especially frontline health personnel, to continue to make sacrifices in caring for those infected with the coronavirus disease, and in caring for the sick in general.

— citinewsroom