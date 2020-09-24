KIA Records 11 New Covid-19 Cases; Death Toll Increases To 299; Active Now 555

Additional 37 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

This has pushed the total number of confirmed cases to 46,153.

11 out of the total number of new cases were among travelers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

This has increased the number of cases recorded at the airport to 29 since it was reopened to air traffic.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest update has confirmed.

The GHS also indicated that the number of clinical recoveries has risen to 45,299.

However, two more deaths related to the infection have been recorded.

This has increased the death toll to 299.

Active case count is now 555.