NRYN Prepares BECE Candidates for Examination Amid COVID-19

The Northern Regional Youth Network (NRYN) with funding from OXFAM Ghana organised an outreach programme on 7th to 11th September, 2020, in 20 schools based in the Northern to support Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates with COVID-19 coping strategies in a bid to prepare them for the BECE Examination.

Schools visited includes; S. D. A JHS, Manhaliya E/A JHS, Dakpema JHS, Education Ridge JHS, Sagnarigu Model Girls JHS, Bagabaga Demonstration JHS and amongst others.

According to the regional Convener of the NRYN, Mr. Inusah Mohammed, 1,443 students were reached on strategies of coping with the Psychological Impact of COVID-19, Well-being and Mental Health.

“The outreach was timely and very critical as it will enable these candidates start their BECE with refreshed and sound mental status which will impact positively on their performance in the examination”

The team led by the regional convenor carried out various interactive sessions with students to tease out the effects of COVID-19 on them, and the main changes in their lives during COVID 19.

That, the convenor said, enabled the team to improve their understanding of the psychological impact of COVID-19 ranging from things that can be done for their mental health and Post-Traumatic Growth (PTG).

Speaking to the students, COVID-19 has impacted them negatively ranging from; delay in writing their exams, shattering of dreams, difficulties in learning due to the change in environment, the discomfort in wearing nose mask, the fact that some of their colleagues have been impregnated, some of their parents have lost their job and others have their businesses collapsed.

However, it was a positive reflection driven from the personal response from the students, majority of them indicated that they have had their doubts cleared and fears disappear as a result of the processes they were taken through by the NRYN team.

The outreach was supported by MaDGhana and facilitated by the Ghana Education Service through the Northern Regional Education Directorate.

Writer: Anafo Divine