Noguchi Distances From It's Own Comments On KIA Covid-19 Testing System

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), University of Ghana, has disassociated itself from comments made by one of its researchers on the Covid-19 testing system deployed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The Institute, in a release signed by the Director, Prof. Abraham K. Anang indicated, “… the institute has not put out any official communication on the Covid-19 testing system set up at the Kotoka International Airport.”

Prof. Anang explained that it is the policy of the Institution that scientists declare when they share their personal views with stakeholders.

“The views expressed by one of our scientists concerning Covid-19 testing system and cost for testing at KIA are the personal views and not the Institution’s position, ” the statement stressed.

It said official communication emanating from the institute are communicated by the director or an appointed representative.

---Daily Guide