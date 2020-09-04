Nigeria's Covid-19 Death Toll Hits 1048

Nigeria's deaths have increased from 1027 on September 2, to 1048 on September 3.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported the new deaths in a tweet on Thursday night, September 3, 2020.

It also confirmed 125 new cases, pushing the country’s tally to 54,588.

According to the Centre, some 42,627 patients have been discharged.

Below is the breakdown of new cases

125 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-42

FCT-25

Katsina-14

Kaduna-11

Kwara-8

Ondo-7

Delta-4

Anambra-3

Oyo-3

Edo-2

Ogun-2

Osun-2

Cross River-1