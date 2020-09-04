ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.09.2020 Health

Nigeria's Covid-19 Death Toll Hits 1048

Nigeria's Covid-19 Death Toll Hits 1048
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Nigeria's deaths have increased from 1027 on September 2, to 1048 on September 3.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported the new deaths in a tweet on Thursday night, September 3, 2020.

It also confirmed 125 new cases, pushing the country’s tally to 54,588.

According to the Centre, some 42,627 patients have been discharged.

Below is the breakdown of new cases

125 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-42

FCT-25

Katsina-14

Kaduna-11

Kwara-8

Ondo-7

Delta-4

Anambra-3

Oyo-3

Edo-2

Ogun-2

Osun-2

Cross River-1

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Dormaa: Husband Shoots Wife Dead On His Farm, Shoots Himself...
33 minutes ago

C/R: Woman Who Buried Her Fresh Baby Arrested
38 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line