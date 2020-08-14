GHAMOSA Commends His Majesty King Mohammed VI For His Africa Covid-19 Initiatives

On Monday April 13, King Mohammed VI held high-level talks with the President of Cote D’Ivoire Alassane Dramane Ouattara and the President of Senegal Macky Sall.

The phone conversations focused on the alarming evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent and its potential socio-economic impacts on African countries.

King Mohammed VI proposed an African leaders initiative aimed at establishing an operational framework to accompany African countries in their various phases of managing the pandemic. According to a statement from the royal cabinet, “This is a pragmatic and action-oriented initiative, enabling the sharing of experiences and best practices to address the health, economic and social impact of the pandemic”.

The Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA) has showered praises on His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco for his Africa COVID 19 initiatives.

Since last weekend, upon the King's instructions several African countries have been receiving medical supplies and aid from the Moroccan government. The aid is intended to provide protective medical equipment to support 15 African countries in their efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is composed of nearly 8 million face masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 coats, 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, as well as 75,000 packs of chloroquine and 15,000 packs of Azithromycin. The 15 beneficiary countries are Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad and Zambia

Mr. Peter Panyin Anaman, President of Ghana Morocco Old Students Association GHAMOSA reacting to this generous gesture from the Moroccan King said “During a pandemic of this nature where every country is more concerned about how to manage their resources to control the situation in their countries, it will take an upright, selfless, patriotic, visionary and Pan-Africanist leader to think about other vulnerable African neighbors. We are very proud of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, we appreciate his love for Africa and salute the kind of leadership he is given Africa in the fight against COVID-19”.

“Even though Ghana is not a beneficiary of the Moroccan medical aid, we are very happy for our fellow Africa beneficiary countries and joined them in appreciating His Majesty King Mohammed VI for such thoughtful generous gesture. The kind of education we received in Morocco did not only prepare us to serve and care for our individual countries but most importantly to serve and care for the continent. Our stay in Morocco opened us up to other African countries. We now have friends across the continent that we met during our studies in Morocco, so we care much about what happens in all the 15 African beneficiary countries. It is in this spirit we stand with all the 15 beneficiary African countries to show our highest gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan government and the people of Morocco. This pandemic is a test which pushed us to strengthen our solidarity with each other,” he added.

The Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA) will continue to hold His Majesty King Mohammed VI in highest esteem and the people of Morocco close to our hearts. We will continue to work closely with all relevant institutions in Ghana and anywhere in the world to support His Majesty’s vision for our continent and promote the good work the Kingdom of Morocco is doing for Africa," he concluded.