14.08.2020 Health

Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise To 48,116

Nigeria has recorded additional 373 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in a tweet late Thursday night, August 13, 2020.

It said total confirmed cases as of August 13, stood at 48,116.

According to NCDC, at least 34,309 patients have been discharged.

Deaths related to the virus have increased to 966, it said.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-69

Osun-41

Kaduna-40

Oyo-40

FCT-35

Plateau-22

Rivers-19

Kano-17

Ondo-17

Ogun-15

Abia-14

Gombe-12

Imo-9

Enugu-7

Kwara-6

Delta-5

Niger-2

Borno-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
