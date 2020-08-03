Voter Registration: ‘Soldiers Have Taken Over Our Town, Some Holding Canes Intimidating Us – Chief Decries Military Presence In Banda

The Adontenhene of Bongase Community in the Banda District of the Bono Region, Nana Issah Yakubu has lamented the military presence in the community.

The soldiers, according to him, are intimidating residents participating in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Videos circulating on social media show a number of military personnel questioning registrants at a particular registration centre while preventing many from registering.

“Since the commencement of the voter registration exercise, soldiers have taken over our town. Some of them have canes with them. The soldiers are intimidating young people here,” the Adontenhene said.

Nana Yakubu also noted that these happenings are preventing some fisherfolk from participating in the on-going registration exercise in the community thus generating tension in the town.

He made the comment when the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia visited the area.

---citinewsroom