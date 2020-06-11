African Americans Eager To Relocate Permanently To Ghana Over Racist Killings In US

ModernGhana is overwhelmed with calls and email messages from African Americans who seem to be fed up to the back teeth and are eager to relocate permanently to Ghana with their families.

The calls were as a result of a story published on MordernGhana on June 5.

The story has since recorded half a million read (hits) in three days with over 200 comments. Read story here: https://www.modernghana.com/news/1007293/come-to-ghana-if-youre-not-wanted-in-usa-touris.html

The comments beneath the story and the few that have contacted ModernGhana via email to assist with information to relocate to Ghana are mostly African Americans.

Most of who claim trace their root to Ghana are requesting information on processes in securing dual citizenship. Much as they are eager to live and work in the country, some appear skeptical about Ghana and needed to be assured of safety and acceptance by the locals.

The USA, they intimated, is growing hostile towards African Americans day-by-day following the numerous racial discrimination and killings notably George Floyd whose death was caused by a white American police officer in the USA on 25th May. His death has received global attention and wide condemnations including Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo.

Their request to relocate to Ghana is occasioned by the recent call by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Barbara Oteng-Gyasi who invited African Americans to re-settle in Ghana if they feel unwanted in the USA.

The sector Minister said at a ceremony in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Office of Diaspora Affairs and the Diaspora African Forum to organised a memorial and wreath-laying ceremony at the W. E. B. Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan-African Culture in honour of George Floyd on Friday, 5th June, 2020.

“Racism in America continues to be a deadly pandemic, for which for more than 400 years now, our brothers and sisters in the United States of America have yearned for a cure. George Floyd was not the first black person to use the phrase ‘I can’t breathe’... The present situation we face today in the year 2020 with the death of George Floyd is going to result in change… One who condones evil is just as evil as the one who perpetrates it. That is why it is right not only for Chauvin to be charged but all his accomplices who, together, [killed George Floyd].

“We gather in solidarity with brothers and sisters to change the status quo. Racism must end. We pray and hope that George Floyd's death will not be in vain but will bring an end to prejudice and racial discrimination across the world.”

Ms Oteng-Gyasi noted that Ghana is ready to welcome every African in the diaspora who is ready to return to the continent away from the racial abuse they have suffered for about 400 years.

“We continue to open our arms and invite all our brothers and sisters home. Ghana is your home. Africa is your home. We have our arms wide open ready to welcome you home. Please take advantage, come home build a life in Ghana, you do not have to stay where you are not wanted forever, you have a choice and Africa is waiting for you,” said Ms Oteng-Gyasi.

ModernGhana team is open to the appropriate authorities for collaboration on ways to respond to these requests with the right information as it is not within our purview to do so alone. We believe as Ghana gears up for more in the ‘Beyond The Return’ campaign which seeks to not only promote tourism and home coming of Africans and Ghanaians in the diasporas but to foster economic relations and investments from the diaspora in Africa and Ghana, it will be a good pursuit to consolidate the gains.

Below is a snippet of comments and email messages: