COVID-19 Increases Significance Of 'Ghana Beyond Aid'

A forum would be organised to sensitise the public on the President's vision of actualising self-reliance.

The move is part of efforts to step up public education and social mobilisation towards achieving 'Ghana Beyond Aid.'

The forum, under the auspices of the Ghana Beyond Aid Committee, would be chaired by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo on Thursday, June 11.

A statement signed by Dr Eric Yeboah, Secretary to the Ghana Beyond Aid Committee, said the forum, on the theme:"COVID-19 and Our March towards Ghana Beyond Aid; Turning Adversity into Opportunity, would come off at the Press Centre of the Ministry of Information.

Some distinguished personalities billed to speak at the forum include; Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, Archbishop of Cape Coast Diocese of the Catholic Church; Mr Kwami Pianim, a renowned Economist; Dr Yaw Adu Gyamfi, the President of the Ghana Association of Industries (AGI); Mr Lawrence Agyinsam, the Chief Executive Officer of EXIM Bank; and Mr Jay Hyde, President of the National Union of Ghana Students.

---GNA