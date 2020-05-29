Bono East: Tuobodom Gets 19.95km Roads Facelift Project

Listen to article

The Techiman North District Chief Executive Hon Peter Mensah in the Bono East Region has announced that a massive roads programme will soon kick-off to construct and rehabilitate roads across the district.

He said government has approved 19.95km Tuobodom and Aworowa town roads in fulfillment of President Nana Addo’s ‘Year of Roads' promise.

According to the DCE, a major concern confronting the chiefs and people of the district had been about the poor nature of the roads. He said the government took the issue of the poor roads in the district very seriously and that the sod would be cut shortly for the commencement of the Techiman North District roads facelift project.

Hon Peter Mensah reiterated Government’s commitment to the provision of infrastructure across the District. “We are on the cusp of a bold, new beginning, and I urge all Ghanaians to join hands with Government as we strive to bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country,” he added.

“The development of the entire District especially Tuobodom, Aworowa and its environs, is very dear to the heart of President Akufo-Addo and his government and called of the people in the area to remain calm and support the government.

President Commitment

“The President has declared 2020 as the year of roads and Commencement Certificates to the tune of 6.6 billion cedis have been issued by the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to undertake the rehabilitation of critical roads throughout the country.”

According to him, his government would embark on an aggressive road development across Ghana this year, saying “2020 is the year l adopted as the year of roads.”

Cocoa roads in the district

Hon Peter Mensah announced that Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) in collaboration with Government of Ghana, has rolled out the Cocoa Roads Rehabilitation Programme to facilitate the transportation of cocoa beans to buying centres as well as goods and services.”

“The Cocoa Roads Project also aims at improving road networks in cocoa communities with the view to ensuring access to remote cocoa areas as well as creating congenial environment to promote the livelihoods of cocoa farmers,” he added.

The beneficiary roads include Asuaye junction- Asuaye road, Asuaye junction- Buoyem road and Krobo - Agosah road among others.

The DCE’s Praise

The DCE heaped high praise on the Nana Akufo-Addo government for the numerous projects undertaken in the relatively short period it has been in office.

He noted that the variety of projects and the pace at which they are being delivered is unprecedented.

“The people of Techiman North District cannot thank Government enough for all the things they have done in this short period that they have been in charge, and we pray that God will continue to be with them for them to do even more for Ghana,” he indicated.