ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.01.2020 LifeStyle

Vlog 46: 2019 Review - My Year Of Belief

By Asuquo Eton

In 2019, I took my belief to another level. Even when it looked challenging I was able to achieve most of my goals. In the year under review, I was able to travel to 6 new U.S. States, bring a total of places visited over 24 states.

Special thanks to all those who I featured in this video and also who played an important part in making the year a memorable one.

Watch the video and have yourselves a Happy New Year.

Enjoy!
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Declares 2020 An Important Year In Ghana's Democr...
14 minutes ago

[Video] Pope Francis Apologises For Hitting Female Worshippe...
18 minutes ago

body-container-line