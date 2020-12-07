Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls

C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results

The Central Region Police Command through the High Court in Cape Coast in the Central Region has secured a prohibition order to bar the Effutu branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from embarking on a demonstration on Tuesday, January 5, 2020.

The party in the Constituency had written to the police seeking to protest the results of the general election conducted last year.

I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu

The 2020 election campaign manager of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, has denied saying the December 7, 2020 general elections were rigged.

In a disclaimer, he stated a post on social media claiming that he admitted the elections last year were rigged, was fake.

NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba

An opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team member, Abraham Amaliba, says plans to continue with nationwide protests despite its pending Election Petition at the Supreme Court will have no influence on the adjudication of the case.

The opposition party is protesting what it says are errors on the part of the Electoral Commission (EC) following the conduct of the December 7, 2020, general elections and its flagbearer has formally filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the polls.

NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament have met with their British and American partners concerning the disputed results of the December 7, 2020 general elections.

According to the North Tongu Member of Parliament of the NDC, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the meeting took place on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

We'll stop all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dropped a hint of their grand plan to block all the newly elected MPs from disputed constituencies from entering the House when the 8th Parliament begins on January 6.

According to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in an interview with Asempa FM emphatically stated that “none of those MPs elect from the constituencies NDC is contesting will be allowed in the chamber of Parliament. We will do everything within our power to resist them from entering the House and we mean every single word”.

Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama

A former Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Chief Akilu Sayibu is asking the leader of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama to explain to Ghanaians the basis for inciting his supporters to violent protests if he knew he did not win the 2020 presidential election.

According to Chief Akilu Sayibu also a member of the Northern Region Campaign Team of the NPP for election 2020, it was clear that Mr. Mahama just wanted innocent people to die for him to become president again at all cost.

NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence

The UK Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has descended heavily on the leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama for his alleged continuous lies and deceit to his own party supporters and Ghanaians before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

According to the NPP-UK, Mr. Mahama’s posture and utterances before, during and after the December 7 election and the declaration of the presidential results by the Electoral Commission (EC) clearly smacked of nothing but sheer desperation for power and attempt to destabilize peace in Ghana.

Rise up against ‘exploding corruption’ – Goosie Tanoh tells NDC

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Goosie Tanoh has charged the party to rise up against “exploding corruption” under the Akufo-Addo's administration.

According to him, that is what led to the formation of the 31st December Revolution.

Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice

The Alliance of Feminist CSOs (AFCSOs) has appealed to Chief Justice to ensure a fair gender representation on the panel of judges set to hear the election petition brought before the Supreme Court.

The group says this would be “in alignment to international conventions and best policy norms as enshrined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security of which Ghana firmly upholds in her constitution.”

Afenyo-Markin to takeover from Adwoa Safo as deputy leader in Parliament

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to maintain Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Suame MP, as its Leader in Parliament.

His deputy will, however, change from Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Dome Kwabenya MP, to Alex Afenyo-Markin, the Effutu MP.

Nsuta-Kwamang MP-elect threatens to sue anyone over ‘false’ dual citizenship claims

Member of Parliament-elect for Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo in the Ashanti region, Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim is threatening legal action against persons who she says are spreading falsehood about her citizenship status.

Mrs. Ntim has dismissed claims she holds dual citizenship as she insists she renounced her US citizenship prior to contesting in the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary primaries.

Election 2020: I'm in court to remove doubt — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7, 2020 Presidential Election, says his decision to contest the 2020 presidential results is based on principles.

He said the decision would “remove all forms of doubt“about the presidential election result.

Election 2020: We’ll use every legal means to secure majority in Parliament – Ofosu Ampofo

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has said his party will use every legal means to ensure its majority in Parliament.

He said the NDC’s analysis of the parliamentary election shows that it will form the next majority of the House.

Election 2020: The killing of six voters by the military, police leaves sinking feeling in the stomach — CSO

A Civil Society group, Right Alliance Africa (RAA) has expressed dismay at events preceding the declaration of the just ended December 7 elections.

It says, it’s shocked at the election related violence leading to the killings of six innocent Ghanaians who protested the results of the elections at some constituencies.

Clerical errors in NDC petition inconsequential – Ayine

The former Deputy Justice Minister under the previous John Mahama administration has said the errors made in the party’s petition against the 2020 elections is a minor error and does not have any consequence in law.

According to him, unlike the Electoral commission’s grave mistakes made in the recent elections which violate a constitutional principle, and the tenets of the constitution, the error found in their election petition is just a clerical error that can be corrected when the substantive case begins.

Jean Mensa was just in a haste to declare her favourite Akufo-Addo as President – Ayine

The former Deputy Justice Minister under the previous John Mahama administration has said the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa was merely in a haste to declare her favourite candidate president of the republic in the recent elections.

“It’s very obvious from the things that have happened and in that indecent haste she committed grievous errors of law that do not comply with the fundamental dictates of the constitution,” Dr. Dominic Ayine told Lantam Papanko in an interview on GHOne TV Thursday.

Election 2020: I rejected results on principle – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said, “as a former president of the Republic of Ghana, a country that I love dearly, I am here to assure you that I know what it is to act in the interest of peace”, explaining that his decision not to concede in the recently-held presidential election, is borne out of principle rather than his desire for power.

In an address on Wednesday night, the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said he has always acted peacefully “without reservation or hesitation”.

I’m being advised to forgo the issue in the interest of peace I know what it is to act in the interest of peace – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he and other people who have expressed reservations with the results declared by the Electoral Commission following the recently-held polls, are being impressed upon to let go.

“Increasingly, many of us who are attempting to understand how the Electoral Commission arrived at the results of this last election are being advised to forgo the issue—in the interest of peace”, Mr Mahama revealed in an address on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 in which he explained why he decided not to concede and, thus, has gone ahead to file a petition at the Supreme Court for a rerun of the polls.

Akufo-Addo's 2012 election petition didn't destroy our democracy, it rather reinforced it; that's what I also want with mine – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said “far from destroying our democracy”, then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo’s election petition which challenged the results of the 2012 presidential election, “rather reinforced our commitment” to democratic principles, adding that he is on the same trajectory as far as his recently-filed election petition is concerned.

In an address on Wednesday, 30 December 2020, the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who has rejected the results, said: “Indeed, in 2012 when the election was called in my favour, my opponent challenged the results—as was his right; and he took the matter to court.”

Mahama distrusts own 'empty', 'error-riddled' petition demanding run-off with Jean Mensa – NPP

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned former President John Mahama for “inciting” supporters of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to street protests despite filing a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the recently-held polls.

A statement signed by Adentan MP Yaw Buaben Asamoa in his capacity as the Communication Director of the NPP, stressed that “it is quite worrying that John Dramani Mahama, through his social media handles, continues to incite violence even as he invokes his right to use the court process to settle his grievance”.

