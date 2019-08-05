Taking Lemon And Or Warm Water To Burn "Belly Fat": Does It Work?

In one of my previous posts, I spoke about potbelly and the health risk it poses to the victims. It should be clear to you by now that potbelly isn't a sign of wealth nor fortune per se but a disease which in medical term is called central or visceral obesity. In case you didn't get that post, follow this link Potbelly (Abnormally High Waist Circumference); Fortune Or A Disease? before continuing with this one.

Lemon is a citrus fruit and just like all citrus, lemon can boast of its vitamin C capacity very helpful to good health. Because of its citric acid level, lemon juice is moderately acidic with a pH ranging from 2 to 3. Warm water by definition is any water with a temperature ranging from 43.3 to 32.2 degree Celsius.

Despite that the actual cause of potbelly is genetic compounded by ill-eating, many victims with potbelly have resorted to the use of lemon and or warm water to control their potbelly in part due to the hype on the internet and by some persons that they singly or in combination can burn belly fat. The question, however, remains whether this practice really works, is scientifically sound or has any proven scientific support.

In studies done using mice, lemon juice was found to lower potbelly. The problems, however, are that the exact mechanisms by which it happened was not well understood and could not be supported by science. Until now, the same result has not been proven in humans. What this leaves us to understand is that findings in animal studies may not be applicable in humans due to the differences in complexity in the makeup that exists between humans and animals.

What is lacking among persons with the thought that lemon and or warm water could burn belly fat is the fact that they don't have the basic scientific understanding in the body compartment. Most people have the belief that the belly fat is located in their stomach, hence, just as warm or hot water melts oil so would drinking warm water into the stomach. Unfortunately, that is not the case. The stomach is a different compartment and so is where the belly fat is located. The belly fat is located inside the abdominal cavity often times around the visceral organs such as the spleen, kidneys, liver, pancreas among others.

It, therefore, cannot make common sense drinking warm water to burn belly fat. Besides, the temperature of the water that could possibly burn belly fat can possibly cause severe burns and probably death also. On the other side, the stomach is not the compartment where belly fat is located and so there is no way taking warm water can convincingly lower belly fat. What can, however, is to undo the ill-eating patterns so that the body would in its own time start oxidizing the abdominal fats it had stored.

By Amenyah Seth, Registered Dietician.

CONTACT INFO.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +233 (0) 244 832 997

Whatsapp: +233 (0) 203 940 947