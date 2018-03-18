Meet The Woman Giving ‘Kosua Ne Meko’ A Refreshing Look

Most Ghanaians businesses are being inventive and modern with their products especially when it comes to the packaging so it wasn’t much of a shock when I saw Kenkey nicely packaged and being sold on the go.

However, I never saw the potential in 'Kosua Ne Meko' As a business idea.

Well my perception was totally altered when I saw a post about an innovative way egg and pepper is being packaged and sold on Twitter.

“I started this egg business about three months ago and the inspiration was from friends and family who often got frustrated when buying egg and pepper.”

“They always raised concerns with how unhygienic and how uncomfortable it was to handle it especially when they want to buy and eat it later,” Amina Neina Yakubu, CEO of Kosua Ne Meko GH said in an interview with Modernghana.com.

So she set out to address this challenge with her innovative business idea and drive sales through social media.

Although she is yet to handle a major event, she says the response has been amazing.

She has had the opportunity to serve at some small parties and is however, hopeful to receive orders for major events.

With a package that comes with a fork and mint toffee to douse the spicy odour in the mouth after consumption, I am not far from right to call it egg sandwich..

They are currently taking orders so reach out to them and support a Ghanaian business.

([email protected]/0248989536)

