How To Lighten Your Dark Lips Real Fast At Home

There are different and many ways on how to lighten dark lips. Depending on the effectiveness and safety, you can opt for one to lighten your lips. Natural ingredients and at home products can also be effective lip lighteners.

Ideas on how to get rid of dark lips naturally will help you in saving on cost as well as side effects of using drugstore or over the counter skin lightening products. Some of the natural ingredients discussed in the post are effective in lightening dark lips instantly fast.

Home Remedies for Dark Lips or How to Make Dark Lips Lighter

Here are some of the best home remedies for darker lip skin.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is effective in correcting various skin blemishes. It is well known for the treatment of dark spots on the face, removal of acne scars, and also for skin lightening. Similarly lemon is suitable for lightening dark lips instantly.

To utilize this process on how to lighten dark lips naturally you need to obtain a fresh lemon fruit. Simply squeeze the juice and apply on your lips before getting to bed.

Lemon can also be used in the making a lip scrub. Exfoliation is one of the best ways to remove dead skin cells. To make your natural lip exfoliant from lemon, obtain a slice and squeeze the juice into a small amount of sugar.

Mix the two ingredients and apply on your lips using a finger. Rub gently in a circular motion to avoid skin injuries. Repeat the process every before to go to bed and you will notice a positive change after a period of one to two month.

Rose Extract

Are you wondering how you can make your lips pink? Having a rosy like lips is stunning. You can lighten your darker lips using rose water mixed with little amount of honey. Scrub your lips in a gentle manner on a daily routine you will begin to notice positive changes.

Alternatively, soak rose petals in a small amount of milk and mix to form a paste. To make it more effective add few drops of honey. Apply before you get to bed. This is the best way on how to get soft kissable lips instantly.

Natural Sugar



Sugar granules have a property to exfoliate skin hence removing dead cells that are naturally dark. To use this method of dark lip treatment, take two spoon full of granulated sugar and add little water to result with a thick paste.

Mixing sugar, honey and lemon juice also forms an effective scrub that can help you attain a smooth, soft skin on the face and lips.

Pomegranate

This ingredient is effective in lightening dark lips. It also moisturizes and keeps it hydrated all day. Application of pomegranate daily is the most ideal way on how to get rid of dark lips naturally. To make your paste, mix a small amount of crushed pomegranate with rose water and add little milk cream.

You can also mix pomegranate juice with beetroot juice or carrot juice for the lightening your lips instantly overnight. Beetroot is known to poses natural bleaching property. This is the best way to go on how to lighten dark lips.

Cucumber Slices

This is also a natural lip lightener. It is also suitable for general skin lightening and removing of dark circles around the eyes. To use, obtain cucumber slices and rub gently against your lips. Before getting to bed is the best time since your lips gets enough time to absorb the juice.

Potatoes Slices

Just like cucumber, potatoes are suitable for minimizing skin darkness. Obtain a slice of potatoes and rub against your lips for approximately five minutes. Regular application guarantees soft naturally pink lips in a short period of time.

Almond Oil

Almond oil is good for moisturizing, softening and lightening dark lips. To make an effective dark skin lip lightener, mix few drops of almond oil with honey. You can also use castor oil following a gentle massage routine. Coconut oil is also an alternative.

Berries

Berries contain antioxidant property besides minerals and vitamins suitable for skin lightening around your lips. You can use raspberries or strawberries juice mixed with petroleum jelly.

Honey

Honey protects your lips against bacterial infections and sunburn due to UV radiations from the sun. It also moisturizes your lips making them to turn from dark to pink hence regarded suitable for using in treatments on how to get pink lips.