Break free from the chains of negative mental thinking. Make today the beginning of the rest of your lifeBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Recipe: How To Prepare Hausa Koko At Home
Ingredients
1/2 cup corn dough
3 cups water (divided use)
1/4 teaspoon cloves
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/4 teaspoon hot chili powder
Optional: sugar to taste
1 Pinch salt
Method
1. Scoop about 1/2 a cup of corn dough and place into a pan.
2. Add 1 cup of cold water and crumble up the corn dough to make a smooth paste with the water. Turn on the heat to high and stir continuously.
3. Add 2 cups of boiling water the the pot and bring to the boil whilst stirring continuously. At this point, the corn dough begins to thicken and form gelatinous looking lumps. I normally keep a whisk handy to aid in the smoothing out of the porridge.
4. Add a pinch of salt, the ground cloves, ginger, and pepper. Stir and allow to simmer for 10 minutes on a low heat.
5. When ready to serve, pour into a bowl, add the desired amount of sugar and stir. For an added touch of luxury, pour in some evaporated milk.
Recipe Tip
Traditionally, Hausa koko is served with fried bean cake ( koose or akara ) or doughnut known as bofrot or puff puff.