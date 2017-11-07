Recipe: How To Prepare Hausa Koko At Home

Photo credit - Thespruce.com

Ingredients

1/2 cup corn dough

3 cups water (divided use)

1/4 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon hot chili powder

Optional: sugar to taste

1 Pinch salt

Method

1. Scoop about 1/2 a cup of corn dough and place into a pan.

2. Add 1 cup of cold water and crumble up the corn dough to make a smooth paste with the water. Turn on the heat to high and stir continuously.

3. Add 2 cups of boiling water the the pot and bring to the boil whilst stirring continuously. At this point, the corn dough begins to thicken and form gelatinous looking lumps. I normally keep a whisk handy to aid in the smoothing out of the porridge.

4. Add a pinch of salt, the ground cloves, ginger, and pepper. Stir and allow to simmer for 10 minutes on a low heat.

5. When ready to serve, pour into a bowl, add the desired amount of sugar and stir. For an added touch of luxury, pour in some evaporated milk.

Recipe Tip

Traditionally, Hausa koko is served with fried bean cake ( koose or akara ) or doughnut known as bofrot or puff puff.