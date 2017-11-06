Ingredients 2 Bunches of Nkontonmire Dry River fish ( Faan loo) 4 large tomatoes 2 medium sized onions Chilli pepper aka Kpakposhito (as much as you desire)
Recipe: Ebunuebunu Soup With Snails
Ingredients
2 Bunches of Nkontonmire
Dry River fish ( Faan loo)
4 large tomatoes
2 medium sized onions
Chilli pepper aka Kpakposhito (as much as you desire)
4 Giant African Snails
Goat meat
1 Tablespoonful of Lemon Juice
Salt
Maggie cube
Method
Light soup base
1. Blend together tomatoes, onions and pepper. Set aside
2. Spice up the goat meat with ginger and onions; preferably the night before.
3. Boil the snails in the shell. Pry them from the shell. The Giant African Snails are very slimy delicious creatures. But the slime can get icky. Sprinkle a generous amount of salt over them and work it through with your hand for about 2 minutes. Wash under cold water and pour the lemon juice over it. The stickiness is much reduced and the flesh almost feels dry.
4. Wash the river fish, which tends to have grains of sand stuck inside its gills and abdomen.
5. Wash the leaves under running water and peel the leaves from the veiny stem. Boil for less than 10 minutes. Blend very smoothly, and set aside.
6. Place a deep saucepan on the stove and add the goat meat. Steam the meat well as you know how tough our Billy and Nanny goats are.
7. Add the snails.
8. Pour the blended tomato mix unto the steaming meats and stir for about 2 minutes and pour a generous amount of water into the pan. Well until the meat is covered and is half-way in the pan. Some choose to sieve the tomatoes but that’s nutritious chaff being thrown away.
9. Add the dry river fish so it cooks with the soup and take it out for later. This I find helps prevent the fish from dismantling.