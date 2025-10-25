ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Once a man beats you, it won’t stop — Actress Ngozi Nwosu speaks out

  Sat, 25 Oct 2025
General News Nollywood veteran Ngozi Nwosu
SAT, 25 OCT 2025
Nollywood veteran Ngozi Nwosu

Nollywood veteran Ngozi Nwosu has shared a deeply emotional account of her past marriage, revealing that she endured physical violence from her late husband even before they tied the knot.

In an interview with fellow actress Ayo Adesanya, she disclosed the terrifying realities she faced behind closed doors.

“I went to the kitchen to boil water and he suddenly broke down the door,” she said.

“He pulled me by my hair so hard that I started bleeding. I don’t even know where I got the strength from that day. I picked up a pestle, ready to fight back. My neighbours saw me naked.”

Ngozi admitted that despite the painful warning signs, she still proceeded with the marriage.

But years later, she wants women to understand that love is not a license for abuse and that staying can come at a deadly cost.

“I don’t believe marriage should be a do-or-die affair. Once a man beats you, be ready to keep taking it. It won’t stop,” she cautioned.

With strong conviction, she urged men and women in toxic relationships to choose life and safety above societal pressure or public perception.

“Marriage isn’t endurance, walk away if it’s violent,” she stressed.

Her advice is firm and direct: the signs are there from the beginning, and ignoring them can lead to lifelong regret.

“If you see violence before the wedding, it won’t stop after,” she said. “Don’t wait for him to change. Walk away before it becomes too late.”

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Nollywood veteran Ngozi Nwosu Once a man beats you, it won’t stop — Actress Ngozi Nwosu speaks out

2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu Your penchant for pleasing everybody makes you a weak leader—Martin Kpebu to Baw...

3 hours ago

Five Feared Dead, 11 Injured in Fatal Accident at Atwedie on Kumasi–Accra Highway Five Feared Dead, 11 Injured in Fatal Accident at Atwedie on Kumasi–Accra Highwa...

3 hours ago

AP - Welba Yamo Pascal Cameroon opposition leaders arrested as protests erupt over contested elections

3 hours ago

President Mahama unveils seven-point inclusive action plan President Mahama unveils seven-point inclusive action plan 

3 hours ago

Government to revoke more unapproved small-scale mining licences – Lands Ministry Government to revoke more unapproved small-scale mining licences – Lands Ministr...

3 hours ago

Francis Kokoroko / Reuters Cote d'Ivoire goes to the polls: in pictures

3 hours ago

Ouattara is seeking a fourth term. By SIA KAMBOU (AFP) Ouattara set for fourth term as Ivory Coast holds presidential election

3 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Lawyer Martin Kpebu Bawumia’s record makes him unattractive to floating voters — Martin Kpebu

7 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Members of ORAL committee didn’t take any money from gov’t — Kpebu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line