Once a man beats you, it won’t stop — Actress Ngozi Nwosu speaks out

Nollywood veteran Ngozi Nwosu has shared a deeply emotional account of her past marriage, revealing that she endured physical violence from her late husband even before they tied the knot.

In an interview with fellow actress Ayo Adesanya, she disclosed the terrifying realities she faced behind closed doors.

“I went to the kitchen to boil water and he suddenly broke down the door,” she said.

“He pulled me by my hair so hard that I started bleeding. I don’t even know where I got the strength from that day. I picked up a pestle, ready to fight back. My neighbours saw me naked.”

Ngozi admitted that despite the painful warning signs, she still proceeded with the marriage.

But years later, she wants women to understand that love is not a license for abuse and that staying can come at a deadly cost.

“I don’t believe marriage should be a do-or-die affair. Once a man beats you, be ready to keep taking it. It won’t stop,” she cautioned.

With strong conviction, she urged men and women in toxic relationships to choose life and safety above societal pressure or public perception.

“Marriage isn’t endurance, walk away if it’s violent,” she stressed.

Her advice is firm and direct: the signs are there from the beginning, and ignoring them can lead to lifelong regret.

“If you see violence before the wedding, it won’t stop after,” she said. “Don’t wait for him to change. Walk away before it becomes too late.”

