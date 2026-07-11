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'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil faults national clean-up exercise

  Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Politics MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil
SAT, 11 JUL 2026
MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil

IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil has questioned how parts of the recent sanitation exercise in Accra were carried out, saying some of the methods used could undermine the objective of keeping the city clean.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Mr Bentil said he observed aspects of the exercise while travelling to work on Friday, July 10.

“I went to work and I was very worried when I saw people almost brutalising people who were working,” he said.

He also raised concerns about how silt and refuse removed from drains were handled.

“I was worried about what I saw. They littered the city. They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets, and we were driving through them,” he stated.

According to him, the waste remained on the roads, affecting motorists and pedestrians.

“You couldn’t drive without your air conditioner on,” he said.

Mr Bentil said sanitation exercises should be organised in a way that removes waste completely instead of leaving it on nearby streets after drains have been cleared.

-mynewsgh

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