Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration

IMANI Africa Founding President Franklin Cudjoe has called on Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah to intervene in the dispute between Azumah Resources and Engineers & Planners (E&P), following reports that the matter has moved to international arbitration.

Mr Cudjoe questioned why the disagreement had escalated despite the Minister’s earlier indication that efforts would be made to resolve it.

“Dear Minister Kofi Buah, you indicated some time ago that you intended to resolve the dispute between Azumah Resources and E&P. May I ask what has since transpired? Why have the two parties now resorted to international arbitration?” he wrote on Facebook.

Mr Cudjoe said he believes the situation has become increasingly difficult and argued that, based on the exchanges he has followed, Azumah Resources appears to be placing pressure on E&P to accept terms that were not originally agreed.

“Frankly, the current situation is becoming untidy and, I daresay, tedious. Having followed the exchanges from the outset, I sense that Azumah is deploying strong-arm tactics to coerce E&P into accepting terms that were neither originally contemplated nor mutually agreed upon during the exchange. This is patently unfair.”

He said the dispute reinforces discussions around greater participation by local companies in Ghana’s resource sector.

“Such conduct only strengthens the case for resource nationalism. We must create conditions that enable local players to mobilise sufficient capital and invest meaningfully.

They could even expand ownership by listing on our ever-blooming Ghana Stock Exchange. And capable local entities do exist, E&P and others, provided we apply all procurement practices legally, fairly, and with integrity.”

Mr Cudjoe also stated that, based on the information available to him, he is inclined to support E&P’s position and appealed to the Minister to step in.

“At this juncture, my inclination is to believe E&P’s position. Mr Minister, I respectfully urge you to intervene and help stop the noise.

“A clear, timely resolution would not only restore fairness but also signal that Ghana values equitable partnerships over coercive practices.”

-mynewsgh