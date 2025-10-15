'Don’t let social media fool you, I used to post without thinking because of likes, views and shares' — Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo says the trials of her past, including legal troubles, have taught her a vital lesson: social media applause does not equal real-life success.

In a candid conversation with Giovani Caleb on TV3, the actress reflected on how her hunger for online validation once clouded her judgment.

“Don’t let social media fool you,” she warned. “That’s what happened to me. I used to post without thinking. I didn’t even watch my videos before uploading them. I just wanted likes, views, and shares.”

Poloo, who once made headlines for provocative posts and outspoken commentary, admitted that fame had fueled reckless behavior. “When I posted something and saw it going viral, I felt powerful,” she said.

“But that same power brought me down.”

Following her time in prison and her conversion to Islam, she says her priorities have shifted. “You have to think before you act,” she emphasized. “Life is bigger than social media trends.”

Her transformation, she stresses, is genuine. “I’ve truly changed. I no longer insult or pick fights online. I just share joy, laughter, and positivity.”