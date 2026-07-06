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Revised national curriculum to introduce AI, robotics and coding at basic level – Education Minister

  Mon, 06 Jul 2026
Education Revised national curriculum to introduce AI, robotics and coding at basic level – Education Minister
MON, 06 JUL 2026

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced that Ghana's revised national curriculum will place greater emphasis on digital literacy and practical skills to prepare learners for a technology-driven future.

He disclosed that the National Curriculum Review Committee is expected to submit its final report within the next two weeks, after which the government will officially launch the revised curriculum.

According to the Minister, the new curriculum will introduce robotics, electronics, artificial intelligence and coding at the basic education level while also strengthening practical life skills and ethical values in early childhood education.

Mr. Iddrisu said the reforms form part of the government's broader agenda to equip young Ghanaians with the knowledge, skills and competencies needed to drive innovation, improve employability and meet the demands of the future world of work.

The Minister also expressed concern over increasing indiscipline in schools, particularly at the senior high school level, warning that such behaviour undermines efforts to improve the country's education system.

He cited the recent destruction of CCTV cameras at Prempeh College in Kumasi, allegedly by some students, describing the incident as worrying and unacceptable.

"I'm aware that in the next few weeks, I'll be receiving the report of our National Curriculum Review Committee, which has barely a week to complete its work. And then I'll get a new revised curriculum launched for Ghana.

"In the new revised curriculum, as I've mentioned already, we intend to introduce at the basic foundational level to enhance digital learning. We'll introduce robotics, electronics, AI, and coding at the foundational learning level. And we also will include ethical values in the early childhood development of Ghanaian young people," he said.

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