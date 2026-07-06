UTAG suspends planned strike following breakthrough in talks with govt

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has suspended its planned industrial action, which was scheduled to commence on Monday, July 6, 2026, following significant progress in negotiations with the government.

In a national update issued on July 4, 2026, the Association said the decision was reached after high-level engagements with the government, culminating in the signing of an Interim Salary Adjustment Agreement.

According to UTAG, the agreement was formally signed on July 2, with the salary adjustment taking effect from July 1, 2026.

The Association also disclosed that a meeting with the Minister for Finance on July 3 resulted in firm assurances from the government to address outstanding matters relating to its Conditions of Service.

These include the payment of promotion arrears and outstanding Online Tertiary Subscription Allowance (OTSA) obligations for the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), research fellows and librarians.

UTAG further stated that the government had given assurances on resolving placement concerns affecting some staff of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), as well as post retirement and roll over issues.

According to the Association, official implementation letters and directives on these matters are expected to be issued within the coming week.

Despite suspending the planned strike, UTAG stressed that the decision should not be interpreted as a withdrawal of its demands but rather as a demonstration of good faith to allow the government to fulfil its commitments within the agreed timelines.

The Association noted that the overwhelming mandate for industrial action, secured through a recent referendum of its members, remains valid.

In the statement, signed by UTAG National President, Prof. Vera O. Fiador, and National Secretary, Dr. Samuel Kingsford Seglah, the leadership warned that it would not hesitate to activate the strike if the government fails to honour its commitments.

"Should implementation not proceed as assured, NEC will communicate, without further delay, a new date for the commencement of industrial action," the statement said.

UTAG also urged its members to remain calm, united and vigilant while continuing to discharge their official responsibilities.