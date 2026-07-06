Policewoman under investigation over alleged phone-kicking incident in Akomadan

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into the conduct of a police officer captured in a viral video allegedly kicking a complainant's mobile phone during a confrontation at the Akomadan Police Station.

In a statement issued on July 5, the Command said it had taken notice of the widely circulated video, which allegedly shows misconduct involving the officer.

According to the Police, the officer has been identified and investigations are underway to establish the full facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, which reportedly occurred on July 3, 2026.

"The Police officer involved has been identified and investigation has commenced to establish the full facts and circumstances surrounding the incident," the statement said.

The Command assured the public that appropriate action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, discipline and accountability, adding that further updates would be provided as investigations progress.

The investigation follows the circulation of a viral video in which a complainant alleged that the policewoman failed to attend to him when he visited the station to lodge an official complaint.

According to the complainant, he arrived at the station and found the officer seated at the front counter using her mobile phone instead of attending to him. He said he decided to record the interaction after feeling ignored.

He further alleged that the officer became angry when she realised she was being filmed and instructed him to stop recording.

The complainant claimed that during the confrontation, the officer kicked his phone to the ground and threatened to hit him with a stone.

The incident has generated widespread discussion on social media, with many calling for a thorough investigation and urging the Ghana Police Service to uphold professionalism and accountability in its interactions with the public.