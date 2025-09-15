ModernGhana logo
Ten finalists set to thrill fans at Star Kids Africa Talented Kids showdown

MON, 15 SEP 2025

This year’s edition of the Star Kids Africa Talented Kids Show has reached new heights as, for the first time in the programme’s history, all ten semi-finalists have advanced to the Grand Finale.

The decision was a unanimous response to electrifying performances that left both judges and audience in awe.

The semi-final night was a spectacle of raw talent. Singers Lady Nyamekye, Jason, and Yung Faroh thrilled the crowd with powerful vocal displays. The poets turned words into weapons, with Floberta the Poet facing off against Wise Voice, while Ohemaa Pera and Archer captivated with stirring performances full of rhythm and conviction. The dancers brought the stage to life as Aserfina—dramatically recalled by the judges after a quarter-final exit—returned to compete fiercely against Jenice Sparkle and Queen Blessing in a dazzling showcase of skill and artistry.

Special recognitions crowned the night. Jason won Best Performer with a roof-lifting act, Lady Blessing claimed Best Costume for her creativity and flair, while comeback star Aserfina secured Most Voted Contestant, confirming her strong fan support.

The much-anticipated Grand Finale is scheduled for Sunday, 19 October 2025, at the Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

The show, which continues to inspire millions across Ghana and beyond, airs on Pan African TV and Bryt TV every Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a repeat on GHOne TV every Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

With expectations soaring, the Grand Finale promises more than just a competition—it will be a celebration of talent, destiny, and the power of dreams. Friends, families, and fans of the contestants are expected to throng the venue for what is set to be a night of breathtaking performances and unforgettable moments.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

