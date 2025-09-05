Bongo Ideas petitions authorities to probe alleged abduction

Bongo Ideas

Ghanaian social media commentator Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas, has petitioned the authorities to investigate what he describes as his illegal kidnapping and inhumane treatment on March 14, 2024.

In his petition, Hyde alleges that he was abducted, beaten, tortured, and starved, with his basic human rights violated during the ordeal. He says the incident not only left him physically injured but also deeply traumatized.

Hyde is demanding a full investigation into the matter and the return of personal belongings he claims were unlawfully seized during the incident.

Known for his outspoken criticism of the First Lady, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Hyde has often courted controversy, drawing both support and backlash from the public. He is now calling on civil society groups, human rights organizations, and state institutions to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure justice is served.