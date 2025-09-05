ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 05 Sep 2025 General News

Bongo Ideas petitions authorities to probe alleged abduction

Bongo IdeasBongo Ideas

Ghanaian social media commentator Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas, has petitioned the authorities to investigate what he describes as his illegal kidnapping and inhumane treatment on March 14, 2024.

In his petition, Hyde alleges that he was abducted, beaten, tortured, and starved, with his basic human rights violated during the ordeal. He says the incident not only left him physically injured but also deeply traumatized.

Hyde is demanding a full investigation into the matter and the return of personal belongings he claims were unlawfully seized during the incident.

Known for his outspoken criticism of the First Lady, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Hyde has often courted controversy, drawing both support and backlash from the public. He is now calling on civil society groups, human rights organizations, and state institutions to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure justice is served.

952025100659-8dt2wjivuq-1000192870

952025100659-h40o2s6eey-1000192869

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

President Mahama receives 2020 and 2024 election violence report President Mahama receives 2020 and 2024 election violence report

2 hours ago

Kofi Akpaloo, leader and presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana Kofi Akpaloo under investigation for fraud, money laundering, other financial cr...

2 hours ago

Ghana Federation of Labour Secretary General, Mr Abraham Koomson GFL warns against Cedi speculation

2 hours ago

The gutted house and the mother and daughter displaying their injuries Kumasi: Fire injures mother and daughter at Esereso

2 hours ago

Ghana cedi now world’s worst-performing currency Ghana cedi now world’s worst-performing currency

3 hours ago

Godwin Tameklo It is hypocritical for Sophia Akufo to concede that misconduct occurred in CJ To...

3 hours ago

Kasoa Court jails teacher, two students for WASSCE malpractice Kasoa Court jails teacher, two students for WASSCE malpractice

3 hours ago

Reverend Eastwood Anaba Let’s value human beings for answered prayers – Reverend Eastwood Anaba 

3 hours ago

Fijai residents in shock as man abducted in suspected robbery Fijai residents in shock as man abducted in suspected robbery

5 hours ago

Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Minister Gbiniyiri conflict: 13,253 Ghanaians seek refuge in Cote d’Ivoire — Interior Min...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line