Heartbreak inspired my tattoo – Tiwa Savage

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
Afrobeats superstar, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that a very painful heartbreak pushed her to get a tattoo.

In an interview with media personality, Katy Igwe, Savage shared that she flew in her tattoo artist from Los Angeles to her home in Lagos, preferring privacy over a public tattoo parlour.

“I did it in my room so I would be comfortable. In a parlour, people are working while you're going through that pain. I didn't want that,” she explained.

The singer described the intense session as bloody, recalling her artist's concern.

“He walked in and was like, 'What are you doing? Is that going to come off?' There was blood everywhere. He was worried, but I just wanted to do something to scream,” Savage said.

She admitted the tattoo was born from heartbreak, adding: “The last two years were very hard. The relationship I experienced was crazy. I'm so happy I'm out of it.”

