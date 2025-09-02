ModernGhana logo
Digital tools are killing creativity in Ghana’s music — Gyedu-Blay Ambolley warns

TUE, 02 SEP 2025

Renowned Ghanaian highlife legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has cautioned against the excessive use of digital tools in music creation, stressing that it is gradually eroding creativity and artistic depth in the industry.

Appearing on Joy Prime’s Prime Time program, Ambolley argued that the current generation of musicians often prioritises speed over substance. According to him, relying solely on software and ready-made beats has reduced the discipline once required to produce timeless music.

“Music made through shortcuts doesn’t last. It becomes what I call ‘sharp sharp’ music—fast to make but quickly forgotten,” he explained.

The veteran, who blended rap and highlife as far back as the 1970s, reflected on how earlier artists were expected to master instruments, study music theory, and perform live. He believes those rigorous processes helped shape originality and gave songs a longer shelf life.

Ambolley expressed frustration with how collaborations are handled today, noting that some younger musicians approach him for features but fail to involve him in the final creative process. “I sometimes record my part and the next thing I hear is the song on radio without my input on the finished work,” he said.

While voicing concerns, he also acknowledged that not all contemporary artists have abandoned craft for convenience. He singled out award-winning musician Kofi Kinaata for striking a balance between lyrical storytelling and modern sound, describing him as proof that tradition and innovation can coexist.

The celebrated artiste further underscored the need for mentorship in the creative space, warning that many up-and-coming performers risk losing direction without proper guidance. He encouraged emerging talents to view technology as a supportive tool, not a replacement for skill and cultural grounding.

Ambolley’s remarks add to the ongoing debate about the role of digitalisation in Ghana’s music scene—whether it enhances creativity or dilutes the authenticity of the art form.

Prime Time airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Joy Prime, spotlighting Ghanaian cultural icons and thought leaders.

