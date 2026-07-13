High Court to begin case management conference, cross-examination in Menzgold trial on July 13

The Accra High Court is set to begin a Case Management Conference (CMC) and the cross-examination of Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) and two other accused persons in the ongoing criminal trial involving Menzgold on Monday, July 13, 2026.

A notice issued by the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold (CACM) said the court proceedings are expected to commence at 11:00 a.m.

Following the hearing, the coalition's leadership is expected to address the media on matters arising from the case.

According to the coalition, the press briefing will focus on the plight of customers whose investments remain locked up, as well as what it describes as the government's lack of urgency in addressing the concerns of affected investors.

CACM has invited media organisations to cover both the court proceedings and the subsequent press conference.

The notice was signed by the Convener and Chairman of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Fred Forson.