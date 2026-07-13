ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

High Court to begin case management conference, cross-examination in Menzgold trial on July 13

  Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Crime & Punishment High Court to begin case management conference, cross-examination in Menzgold trial on July 13
MON, 13 JUL 2026

The Accra High Court is set to begin a Case Management Conference (CMC) and the cross-examination of Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) and two other accused persons in the ongoing criminal trial involving Menzgold on Monday, July 13, 2026.

A notice issued by the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold (CACM) said the court proceedings are expected to commence at 11:00 a.m.

Following the hearing, the coalition's leadership is expected to address the media on matters arising from the case.

According to the coalition, the press briefing will focus on the plight of customers whose investments remain locked up, as well as what it describes as the government's lack of urgency in addressing the concerns of affected investors.

CACM has invited media organisations to cover both the court proceedings and the subsequent press conference.

The notice was signed by the Convener and Chairman of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Fred Forson.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Miracles Aboagye under investigation over alleged misappropriation of GH¢55 million IMCCoD funds — EOCO Miracles Aboagye under investigation over alleged misappropriation of GH¢55 mill...

27 minutes ago

Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng left and Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Kwaku Kwarteng petitions NPP to sanction Nana Ayew Afriyie over Obuasi West elec...

41 minutes ago

Miracles Aboagye arrested over alleged GH¢55 million theft, accomplice returning loot — EOCO Miracles Aboagye arrested over alleged GH¢55 million theft, accomplice returning...

1 hour ago

Arresting someone locatable unreasonable; Its dangerous precedent – Oppong Nkrumah condemns Miracles Aboagye’s arrest 'Arresting someone locatable unreasonable; It's dangerous precedent' – Oppong Nk...

1 hour ago

High Court to begin case management conference, cross-examination in Menzgold trial on July 13 High Court to begin case management conference, cross-examination in Menzgold tr...

2 hours ago

Hanan Abdul-Wahab Hanan’s Lawyers demand return of £6,700, GH¢2,750 and phones from EOCO

2 hours ago

Bawumia mourns Ya-Na Abukari II, describes his passing as a great loss Bawumia mourns Ya-Na Abukari II, describes his passing as a great loss

2 hours ago

GoldBod introduces mandatory onboarding rules for self-financing aggregators GoldBod introduces mandatory onboarding rules for self-financing aggregators

3 hours ago

Govt releases GH¢400million capital for Womens Development Bank Govt releases GH¢400million capital for Women's Development Bank

3 hours ago

President Mahama orders activation of six idle Zoomlion transfer stations to collect flood waste President Mahama orders activation of six idle Zoomlion transfer stations to col...

Just in....
body-container-line