ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Ya-Na Abukari II's death is an irreplaceable loss' — Armah Kofi Buah mourns late Dagbon Overlord

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Tributes & Condolences Ya-Na Abukari IIs death is an irreplaceable loss — Armah Kofi Buah mourns late Dagbon Overlord
MON, 13 JUL 2026

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has expressed his condolences to the people of Dagbon following the death of the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II.

The revered traditional ruler's death was announced on Monday, July 13, by the Head of the Dagbon Kingmakers, Kuga Naa Adam Abdulai II, after customary rites were performed at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

Since the announcement of his passing, tributes have continued to pour in from political leaders, traditional authorities and other stakeholders who have described the late Ya-Na as a symbol of peace, unity and development.

"It is with profound sorrow that I mourn the passing of Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon," Mr. Armah Kofi Buah wrote in a social media post on Monday.

The Lands Minister described the late monarch as a father figure and a source of wisdom whose counsel and leadership inspired many.

"His Royal Majesty was a cherished father figure and a fountain of wisdom whose sage counsel and visionary leadership were a source of personal inspiration," he stated.

Mr. Armah Kofi Buah also commended Ya-Na Abukari II for his commitment to peace, unity and the progress of Dagbon and Ghana, adding that his reign would be remembered for its impact on the kingdom.

He prayed for Allah to grant the late overlord eternal rest and provide comfort and strength to the people of Dagbon as they mourn the loss of their traditional leader.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 minute ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye 'He has serious questions to answer' – MP reveals why Miracles Aboaye was arrest...

1 minute ago

Akwatia Member of Parliament, Bernard Bediako Baidoo 'He refused invitation' – Akwatia MP sheds light on Miracles Aboagye arrest

31 minutes ago

Current NDC govt Ghana’s most intolerant govt with no respect for anybody – Salam Mustapha Current NDC govt Ghana’s most intolerant govt with no respect for anybody – Sala...

55 minutes ago

Former IMCCoD Accountant Gerald Appiah begins return of stolen public funds in GH¢55m EOCO investigation Former IMCCoD Accountant Gerald Appiah begins return of stolen public funds in G...

1 hour ago

High Court clears way for GSA’s GH¢720 container charge cap as injunction bid dismissed High Court clears way for GSA’s GH¢720 container charge cap as injunction bid di...

1 hour ago

Ya-Na Abukari IIs death is an irreplaceable loss — Armah Kofi Buah mourns late Dagbon Overlord 'Ya-Na Abukari II's death is an irreplaceable loss' — Armah Kofi Buah mourns lat...

1 hour ago

Executive Secretary of EOCO Raymond Archerleft and Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare EOCO's explanation on Miracles Aboagye arrest meets transparency test — Kwaku Az...

2 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye under investigation over alleged misappropriation of GH¢55 million IMCCoD funds — EOCO Miracles Aboagye under investigation over alleged misappropriation of GH¢55 mill...

2 hours ago

Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng left and Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Kwaku Kwarteng petitions NPP to sanction Nana Ayew Afriyie over Obuasi West elec...

2 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye arrested over alleged GH¢55 million theft, accomplice returning loot — EOCO Miracles Aboagye arrested over alleged GH¢55 million theft, accomplice returning...

Just in....
body-container-line