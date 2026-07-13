'Ya-Na Abukari II's death is an irreplaceable loss' — Armah Kofi Buah mourns late Dagbon Overlord

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has expressed his condolences to the people of Dagbon following the death of the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II.

The revered traditional ruler's death was announced on Monday, July 13, by the Head of the Dagbon Kingmakers, Kuga Naa Adam Abdulai II, after customary rites were performed at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

Since the announcement of his passing, tributes have continued to pour in from political leaders, traditional authorities and other stakeholders who have described the late Ya-Na as a symbol of peace, unity and development.

"It is with profound sorrow that I mourn the passing of Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon," Mr. Armah Kofi Buah wrote in a social media post on Monday.

The Lands Minister described the late monarch as a father figure and a source of wisdom whose counsel and leadership inspired many.

"His Royal Majesty was a cherished father figure and a fountain of wisdom whose sage counsel and visionary leadership were a source of personal inspiration," he stated.

Mr. Armah Kofi Buah also commended Ya-Na Abukari II for his commitment to peace, unity and the progress of Dagbon and Ghana, adding that his reign would be remembered for its impact on the kingdom.

He prayed for Allah to grant the late overlord eternal rest and provide comfort and strength to the people of Dagbon as they mourn the loss of their traditional leader.