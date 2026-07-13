'Arresting someone locatable unreasonable; It's dangerous precedent' – Oppong Nkrumah condemns Miracles Aboagye’s arrest

Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has criticised the arrest and continued detention of New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team member Dennis Miracles Aboagye, describing it as an attempt by the government to intimidate political opponents.

In a post on X on Sunday, July 12, 2026, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah argued that the government's handling of the matter sets a worrying precedent that could undermine Ghana's democratic credentials and respect for the rule of law.

"The use of arrests and detention as a tool to intimidate political opponents by this government is just shocking," he wrote.

He maintained that Mr. Aboagye was not a flight risk and questioned the justification for his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) upon his arrival at the Accra International Airport.

According to the former Information Minister, Mr. Aboagye could have been invited to assist with investigations instead of being arrested and detained over the weekend.

"When a man is easily locatable, there is no reason for which you will arrest and detain him on a Saturday to be investigated the following week," he stated.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah further cautioned that such actions could reverse years of progress made in strengthening the country's legal and democratic institutions.

"The precedents being set by this government just undermine all the decades of progress we've made as a country on matters of rule of law," he added.

His comments follow the arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye by EOCO officers, with the assistance of immigration officials, shortly after he arrived in Ghana on Sunday.

The NPP has alleged that Mr. Aboagye's lawyers and some senior party officials have been denied access to him. The party also claims that no formal charges have yet been brought against him.