Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts career setback after false allegations

Renowned playwright and marriage counsellor, James Ebo Whyte, popularly known as Uncle Ebo Whyte, has revealed how false accusations left him unemployed for over a year.

Speaking on The Career Trail on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he described the episode as one of the darkest periods of his life.

After studying Statistics at the University of Ghana, Uncle Ebo began his career at Asempa Publishers under Rev. Peter Parker. Six years later, he was recruited by another publishing firm, but what seemed a career boost ended abruptly.

“After four to five years, they fired me. They devised eight serious charges that portrayed me as the worst rogue ever. None of it was true,” he said.

He attributed the dismissal to envy after impressing the company's foreign partners during a trip to the United States. “They requested that I represent the company at annual meetings. Somebody must have thought, 'What if he goes again?' So they decided to take me out,” he recounted.

Although a court later ruled that the company had no basis for terminating his appointment, the decision did little to restore his reputation. “I was jobless for one and a half years. I've always run a single-income home, so it was very difficult,” he noted.

Despite the hardship, Uncle Ebo believes the experience laid the foundation for his future. “That dismissal, as painful as it was, marked the true beginning of my life,” he said, indicating that it eventually paved the way for Roverman Productions, his theatre company.