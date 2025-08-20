ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts career setback after false allegations

  Wed, 20 Aug 2025
General News James Ebo Whyte
WED, 20 AUG 2025
James Ebo Whyte

Renowned playwright and marriage counsellor, James Ebo Whyte, popularly known as Uncle Ebo Whyte, has revealed how false accusations left him unemployed for over a year.

Speaking on The Career Trail on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he described the episode as one of the darkest periods of his life.

After studying Statistics at the University of Ghana, Uncle Ebo began his career at Asempa Publishers under Rev. Peter Parker. Six years later, he was recruited by another publishing firm, but what seemed a career boost ended abruptly.

“After four to five years, they fired me. They devised eight serious charges that portrayed me as the worst rogue ever. None of it was true,” he said.

He attributed the dismissal to envy after impressing the company's foreign partners during a trip to the United States. “They requested that I represent the company at annual meetings. Somebody must have thought, 'What if he goes again?' So they decided to take me out,” he recounted.

Although a court later ruled that the company had no basis for terminating his appointment, the decision did little to restore his reputation. “I was jobless for one and a half years. I've always run a single-income home, so it was very difficult,” he noted.

Despite the hardship, Uncle Ebo believes the experience laid the foundation for his future. “That dismissal, as painful as it was, marked the true beginning of my life,” he said, indicating that it eventually paved the way for Roverman Productions, his theatre company.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN,OHAD ZWIGENBERG France's Macron repeats warning on Netanyahu's military plan for Gaza

2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I don’t regret criticising Akufo-Addo for using US$18,000 per hour luxury jets —...

3 hours ago

Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.) NPA completes roadmap to champion 24-Hour Economy in downstream petroleum sector

3 hours ago

A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance

3 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato ‘Akandoh has chosen Ralph over nurses at Ridge Hospital — Dr. Zaato

3 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘Ghana is in a new dawn’ — Ablakwa touts economic recovery, woos investors in Ja...

3 hours ago

Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Appiah Darko Politicians sit up at the mention of OSP — Sammy Darko

3 hours ago

Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the OSP FBI does not have jurisdiction in Ghana to clear Cecilia Dapaah — OSP

3 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye We don’t need ‘bad energy’ Hopeson Adorye back in NPP — Miracles Aboagye

3 hours ago

PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned salaries PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned s...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line