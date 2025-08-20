"You deh internet deh shout like teenager mosquito" — Shatta Wale fires back at MOGBeatz

Shatta Wale VS MOGBEATZ

A heated exchange has erupted between Ghanaian music producer MOG Beatz and dancehall star Shatta Wale over allegations of intellectual property theft.

MOG Beatz claims Shatta Wale scammed an international company by taking production credits for songs he didn't create, leading to two albums being removed from streaming platforms.

In a scathing online post, MOG Beatz demanded that Shatta Wale refund the company, stating, "Shatta Wale, why did you scam a company using my intellectual property? Sell your assets and refund the company you scammed."

This public accusation sparked intense debate on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting Shatta Wale's response.

Shatta Wale didn't hold back in his retort, mocking MOG Beatz and dismissing his concerns.

"Forget that ‘mam of a bitch’. Instead of calling me and say I hear say you got $20million for your songs and some of my songs deh so make I get something for there,you deh internet deh shout like teenager mosquito," he stated.

His response has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans and critics.

This isn't the first time the two have clashed.

In 2021, MOG Beatz alleged that Shatta Wale failed to pay him for producing several tracks on the "Reign" album.

Shatta Wale countered that he had paid MOG Beatz for each song, but MOG Beatz disputed this claim, saying it wasn't payment for his work on the album.