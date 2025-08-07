ModernGhana logo
Davido and Chioma jet off to Miami for lavish white wedding

  Thu, 07 Aug 2025
Nigerian music superstar Davido and his wife Chioma are officially en route to Miami as final preparations ramp up for their highly anticipated white wedding, slated for this weekend.

The celebrity couple, who stunned fans with their grand traditional wedding in Nigeria last year, were seen boarding a sleek private jet out of Washington, D.C., late Thursday night. A viral video capturing the intimate moment shows Chioma settling into her seat labeled “MRS,” while Davido beams beside her, jokingly signaling for the jet’s doors to be closed.

Sources close to the couple say excitement is building as friends and family begin to arrive in Miami for what is expected to be a breathtaking, star-studded celebration. Described as both “exclusive” and “intimate,” the ceremony is drawing A-list attention from across the globe.

Social media has been ablaze with anticipation, with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2025 dominating conversations for months. Fans and well-wishers have flooded timelines with heartfelt messages, fan art, and throwback clips from the couple’s traditional nuptials.

Their earlier ceremony in Nigeria was hailed as one of the entertainment industry’s biggest events in 2024, with its opulence and cultural richness setting a new standard. Now, the spotlight shifts to Miami, where Davido and Chioma are set to exchange vows once more—this time in a romantic coastal setting, far from the glare of public spectacle.

As the countdown continues, all eyes are on the couple’s next chapter, promising glamour, emotion, and unforgettable memories.

