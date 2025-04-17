DKB storms Alisa Hotel with Easter comedy show on April 18

Ghanaian comedy fans are in for a treat this Easter, as renowned stand-up comedian DKB headlines the 'Good Friday Comedy Show' on Friday, April 18 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Set to be one of the biggest comedy nights of the year, the event will draw hundreds of fans eager to enjoy an evening packed with side-splitting humour and vibrant musical performances.

The show promises a stellar lineup of Ghana’s finest comedians, including Lekzy Decomic, OB Amponsah, Jeneral Ntatia, Foster Romanus, and many more, all set to deliver fresh material guaranteed to keep the audience laughing nonstop.

With the event being branded as a surprise Easter gift for comedy lovers, organisers say fans should expect more than just jokes. The night will feature an exciting blend of comedy and music, with new jokes for 2025 expected to be unveiled by all performers, making it a must-attend for regulars and first-timers alike.

At the heart of the evening will be DKB himself — a household name in Ghanaian comedy, known for his clever takes on everyday issues, bold delivery, and energetic stage presence. His performance is expected to be a highlight of the night.

In addition to the laughter, guests will be treated to live music performances, with Trigmatic among the musical acts lined up to keep the energy high and the vibes going throughout the night.

With a mix of laughter, music, and unexpected surprises, the Good Friday Comedy Show is shaping up to be an unforgettable Easter celebration.