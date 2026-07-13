Dagbon Overlord Ya-Na Abukari II passes on

The Dagbon Kingdom has been plunged into mourning following the death of its Overlord, Ya-Na Abukari II.

The passing of the revered traditional ruler was officially announced on Monday by the Head of the Dagbon Kingmakers, Kuga Naa Adam Abdulai II, after the customary sounding of the traditional talking drum and the performance of the required funeral rites at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, in accordance with Dagbon tradition.

Preparations are currently underway at the Gbewaa Palace for the burial of the late monarch.

Sources indicate that Ya-Na Abukari II, who also served as President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, had travelled to South Africa for medical treatment after a brief illness, where he passed away.

Ya-Na Abukari II was enskinned in January 2019 following the successful implementation of the roadmap that brought an end to the long-standing Dagbon chieftaincy conflict, ushering in a new era of peace and stability in one of Ghana's oldest traditional kingdoms.

Throughout his reign, he earned widespread admiration for promoting reconciliation, unity and peaceful coexistence within Dagbon. He also championed efforts to review the Dagbon Constitution to align it with contemporary governance while preserving the kingdom's rich cultural heritage and traditions.

The late Overlord also oversaw the redevelopment of the historic Gbewaa Palace into a modern royal complex, a landmark project that is nearing completion. In addition, he supported several development initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of communities across the kingdom.

His reign is expected to be remembered for consolidating peace after years of conflict, strengthening traditional institutions and laying a solid foundation for the kingdom's continued development.

In line with Dagbon custom, his eldest son has been enskinned as Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Abukari, who will serve as Regent and oversee the affairs of the kingdom until a new Ya-Na is selected and enskinned in accordance with Dagbon tradition.